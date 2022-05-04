ADVERTISEMENT

'Complete Ban on All Russian Oil': EU Proposes More Sanctions Amid Ukraine War

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal.

Seventy days into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has issued a proposal on Wednesday, 4 May, to ban all Russian oil imports.

This will be the sixth package of sanctions slapped on Vladimir Putin-led Russia.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, while announcing the proposal in the European Parliament, said:

"This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets."

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
