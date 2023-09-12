China Stresses G20 Summit's Purpose as Economic Forum, Not Geopolitical Platform

A day after the end of the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry put out an official statement on Monday, 11 September, reaffirming that the G20 is the "premier forum for international economic cooperation, not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues."

“In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development," the statement issued by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning read.