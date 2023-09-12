China Stresses G20 Summit's Purpose as Economic Forum, Not Geopolitical Platform

A day after the end of the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry put out an official statement on Monday, 11 September, reaffirming that the G20 is the "premier forum for international economic cooperation, not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues."
“In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development," the statement issued by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning read.
On India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
China also welcomed the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor plans announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 10 September. The corridor would include India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, France, Italy, Germany, and the US.
Responding to a question on China’s reaction to the new corridor, the ministry told PTI:
"At the same time, we advocate that various connectivity initiatives should be open, inclusive, and form synergy, and should not become geopolitical tools."
Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the G20 Summit for the first time since he came to power in 2013, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the conference in his place.
On the Russia-Ukraine War
'We always believe that the key to the final resolution of the Ukraine crisis lies in discarding the Cold War mentality, attaching importance to and respecting all sides’ legitimate security concerns, and seeking a political solution through dialogue and negotiation. China will stay committed to promoting peace talks and work together with the international community for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning, on China's stance in the Russia-Ukraine war
On China's Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious multi-billion-dollar project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, reportedly suffered a setback.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni suggested Italy’s plan to pull out of the BRI during a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the G20 Summit 2023, Italian media reported on Sunday, 11 September.
On the BRI issue and the Li-Meloni talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that both leaders had "exchanged views on important issues in bilateral relations and agreed to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in joint pursuit of prosperity and development."
"Ten years since the Belt and Road Initiative was put forward, more than 150 countries and cooperation partners in a wide range of areas have joined the initiative, which has delivered tangible benefits to the people of participating countries. It serves the interests of all partner countries to further tap into its potential for cooperation," she said.
Ning further said that China and Italy are ancient civilizations on either end of the ancient Silk Road. "We can further deepen practical cooperation in various fields and work for further growth of our comprehensive strategic partnership," she added.
