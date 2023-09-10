G20 Summit | Modi Concludes Meet, Sunak Visits Akshardham: Top Points from Day 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and officially announced the conclusion of the two-day G20 Summit being hosted in New Delhi.

The leaders participated in a tree planting ceremony at Bharat Mandapam's South Plaza and also made visits to Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Now, as the summit ends, leaders will host a final round of bilaterals before jetting off for their respective home nations.

Here are the highlights of the day so far: