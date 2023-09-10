India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Sealed at G20 Summit: Why it Matters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United States President Joe Biden, and Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Bin Salman announced an economic corridor connecting Europe with the Middle East and India through a combination of rail and sea routes during a session at the G20 Leaders' summit in Delhi.

Who are the stakeholders?: The corridor, which aims to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative, includes the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU with two separate corridors - East Corridor which connects India to West Asia and a North Corridor that connects West Asia to Europe.

The Agreement: An MoU signed by the leaders stated: