'Major Russian Oil Buyers In Europe': Jaishankar Defends 'Deals' With Moscow

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 31 March, defended the country's decision to look for "good deals" for its energy needs amidst a volatile market.

He also pointed out that even after the Ukraine crisis began, Europe has been a major buyer of oil and gas from Russia, reported news agency PTI.

He said this at the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum soon after he held an extensive discussion with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on a range of issues, including the Ukraine situation.

"It is interesting because we have seen for some time what looks almost like a campaign on this issue. I was reading a report today that in March, Europe has bought, I think, 15 percent more oil and gas from Russia than it did the month before."