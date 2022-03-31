Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Delhi, To Meet PM Modi & Jaishankar

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, 31 March, arrived in New Delhi, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

He is scheduled to meet Modi and Jaishankar on Friday, 1 April, as per Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This is the first high-level visit from Russia since the country went to war with Ukraine.

The foreign minister was received at the airport by an Indian delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated, posting a video on Twitter.