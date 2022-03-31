ADVERTISEMENT

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Delhi, To Meet PM Modi & Jaishankar

Lavrov is scheduled to meet PM Modi and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. </p></div>
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, 31 March, arrived in New Delhi, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

He is scheduled to meet Modi and Jaishankar on Friday, 1 April, as per Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This is the first high-level visit from Russia since the country went to war with Ukraine.

The foreign minister was received at the airport by an Indian delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs indicated, posting a video on Twitter.

The visit comes even as the United States on Wednesday, 29 March, criticised India for attempting to undermine western sanctions by considering a trade proposal from Moscow. As per a Bloomberg report, which cites sources, Russia is offering huge discounts to India on its oil amid mounting sanctions from West.

Lavrov is expected to discuss Russia's crude oil offer to India, rupee-rouble payments, and arms deals during his visit.

His two-day-long visit will coincide with British foreign secretary Liz Truss's trip to India and US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh's trip to India.

The Russian foreign minister is among the people sanctioned by the United States government.

