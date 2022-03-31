US Slams India for Trade Proposal With Russia Ahead of Lavrov's Visit: Report

Australia's trade minister Dan Tehan also spoke at the briefing and emphasised that it was important for democratic countries to work in consonance "to keep the rules-based approach that we have had since the Second World War".

These statements signal a rift between the Quad partners (India, the US, Australia and Japan) amid the ongoing global conflict. India is the only member of the grouping that has not condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

While India has called for the opening of diplomatic channels and cessation of violence in Ukraine, it has abstained from voting on five resolutions condemning Russia at the United Nations. New Delhi is also the world's leading buyer of weapons from Moscow.

India is also considering a proposal to make rupee-ruble-denominated payments after the US and the European Union (EU) cut Moscow off from the SWIFT payments system, Bloomberg reported.

The proposal involves payments via Moscow's SPFS system. While no final decision has been taken in this regard by India, reports suggest that Russian officials will visit New Delhi next week to discuss the proposition.