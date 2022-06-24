EU Grants Candidate Status to Ukraine Amid War With Russia
The move comes four months after President Zelenskyy placed his country's bid to join the EU.
The European Union granted Ukraine candidate status on Thursday, 23 June, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calling it "a unique and historic moment" between his country and the economic bloc.
For Ukraine, it opens the door to EU membership.
The move comes four months after Zelenskyy placed his country's bid to join the EU, just a few days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.
"Today is a good day for Europe," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission tweeted.
Additionally, Moldova was also given candidate status in the EU.
(This is a developing story.)
