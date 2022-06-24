'Support Peaceful Resolution of Russia-Ukraine Conflict': BRICS Member Countries

Member countries of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) grouping issued a declaration on Thursday, 23 June, saying that they called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine amid the war, which has been ongoing for around four months.

The Beijing Declaration of the 14th BRICS Summit stated that it was committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states as well as the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC (United Nations Security Council) and UNGA (United Nations General Assembly. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine," the statement read.