'Risk of Nuclear War': Musk Clashes With Ukraine's Zelenskyy Over 'Peace Plan’

Space X founder and the world’s richest person Elon Musk prompted an online war of words with Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy on Monday, 3 October, after Musk asked Twitter users to weigh in on his ideas to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end.

Musk, in a tweet, suggested that elections supervised by the United Nations should take place in the four regions that Russia illegally annexed after their ‘referendums.’