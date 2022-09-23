War Crimes in Russia-Occupied Ukraine, Children Tortured and Raped: UN Body

The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, an investigation body set up by the United Nations, concluded that war crimes, including rape, torture and confinement of children, have been committed in Russia-occupied Ukraine.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," Erik Mose, who heads the body, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, according to Reuters.

Mose didn't spell out who was responsible for most of these crimes, but the commission has focused on areas that were previously occupied by Russian forces but have since been freed, including Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy.