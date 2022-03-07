President Zelenskyy Invites Tesla Founder Elon Musk to Visit Ukraine
A video of the meeting was posted on Zelenskyy's Instagram.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Tesla Founder Elon Musk to visit his country after the ogoing war with Russia.
A video of the meeting between the two was posted on Zelenskyy's official Instagram page.
"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.
On Saturday, 5 March, Musk said that Starlink, the satellite internet division of his rocket company SpaceX, will not block Russian news sources.
Musk on Twitter wrote that it will not do so unless at gunpoint.
"Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint," Musk wrote.
"Sorry to be a free speech absolutist," he added.
Meanwhile, tech giants including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube, Meta and several other tech platforms have already banned RT and Sputnik in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
(With inputs from IANS)
