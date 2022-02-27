Elon Musk Activates Starlink Service in Ukraine After Minister Urges Action

As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk said on Saturday, 26 February, that SpaceX's Starlink satellite broadband service has been activated in Ukraine.

The decision came after a Ukrainian government official urged the billionaire on Twitter to aid his country by providing Starlink services.

Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov had tweeted to Musk that while he was trying to colonise Mars, Russia was trying to occupy Ukraine.

"While you try to colonize Mars – Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space – Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," Fedorov tweeted, addressing Musk.