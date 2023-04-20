Explained: Why Trans People Are Demanding Horizontal Reservation Across Castes

An additional problem with this mode of reservation is that trans people would have to compete with other OBCs for reservations, minimising their chances of getting a seat.

In 2021, the Centre also moved a Cabinet note to include transgender persons in the list of OBCs.

"But what governments need to understand is that the transgender community is not a homogenous community. Trans people come from various classes, caste, regional, and economic backgrounds. Clubbing them into one homogenous reservation category erases the experiences of Dalit-Adivasi communities. It is unjust," said Banu.

In Kerala, too, ad-hoc reservations are provided to trans people, offering two seats in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. But it does not distinguish between the different caste identities of trans candidates, according to an article by the Centre for Law and Policy Research.

In fact, the Karnataka government also had a similar approach when it came to providing reservations for trans people. But it had to introduce horizontal reservations after a legal battle initiated by Jeeva, an organisation advocating for the rights of trans people.