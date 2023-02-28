Why Seattle Anti-Caste Law is a Landmark Moment for Ambedkarite Activism in US

The primary motivation for the volunteers of Ambedkarite organisations in the US is the desire to do something for the oppressed caste people. Most of them are employed in well-paid tech sector jobs. Only a few of them are okay with revealing their social background at work due to the fear of being discriminated by their Indian colleagues. Some have adopted aliases to do their anti-caste work. They keep their work persona and Ambedkarite persona separate.

Mahesh Wasnik, who is currently with AANA but who has previously also worked with AIC, told The Quint that Dalits were afraid to reveal their identity earlier because their bosses were Indian and they were on work visas and so if they lost jobs, they would have to go back to India. Once they get green card, they feel more secure, he said.

In early 2000s, there were two prominent anti-caste organisations – Ambedkar Center for Justice and Peace, founded by Yogesh Varhade and Ambedkar International Mission, founded by Rajkumar Kamble. Many of the founding members of AANA and AIC have worked with Varhade and Kamble in the past.