In a Historic Move, Seattle Becomes First City in US to Ban Caste Discrimination

The council members voted 6-1 in favour of the ordinance outlawing caste discrimination.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
In a Historic Move, Seattle Becomes First City in US to Ban Caste Discrimination
In a historic move, Seattle, on Tuesday, 21 February, became the first city in the United States (US) to explicitly ban caste discrimination.

The council members voted 6-1 in favour of the ordinance outlawing caste discrimination. Two council members were absent from the meeting.

Ordinance supporters with council member Kshama Sawant

(Photo: By Arrangement)

The ordinance was introduced by Kshama Sawant, the only Indian American on the council.

"It’s official: our movement has WON a historic, first-in-the-nation ban on caste discrimination in Seattle! Now we need to build a movement to spread this victory around the country," Sawant tweeted afterwards.

Many people, mostly Indian Americans, had gathered in the city hall to support the ordinance. They were carrying posters and chanted slogans.

PhD scholar Anjali Yadav had reached Seattle City Hall to support the ordinance.

(Photo: By Arrangement)

"This historic decision will have far-reaching implications for the oppressed castes in the States, and everywhere that the evils of caste have spread," said the non-profit group Ambedkar International Center in a statement.

