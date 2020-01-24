Canada’s TSB Says Iran Has Invited It to Examine Black Boxes

Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Thursday, 23 January, that it has been invited by Iran to participate in the download and analysis of the flight recorders from the downing of a Ukraine International Airlines jet “whenever and wherever” that takes place.

Iran has acknowledged that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at the jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran's main airport earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board. 57 Canadians died and 138 of the passengers were headed to Canada.

The Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it understands that the plane's flight-data recorders — commonly known as black boxes — are still in Iran and that Iran is assessing options for their download and analysis, including doing it in Iran.