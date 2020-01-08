Ukrainian Plane With 180 Passengers Crashes Near Tehran Airport
A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in Tehran, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, 8 January. There is no immediate word on injures or casualties.
The plane, said to be a Boeing 737, crashed near Iran's International Imam Khomeini airport due to technical issue, media reports said.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
