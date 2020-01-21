Iran Confirms Two Missiles Fired at Downed Ukraine Airliner
Iran confirms two missiles fired at Ukraine airliner at Tehran. Iran's civil aviation authority confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier this month, in a preliminary report posted on its website.
"Investigators... discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles... were fired at the aircraft," it said late Monday, adding an investigation was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident.
The Tor-M1 is a short-range surface-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that are designed to target aircraft or cruise missiles.
Missile Operator Who Opened Fire Was Acting Independently
The Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down in a catastrophic error shortly after takeoff from Tehran on 8 January, killing all 176 people on board.
The Revolutionary Guards' aerospace commander Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh accepted full responsibility but said the missile operator who opened fire had been acting independently.
(Published in an arrangement with PTI.)
