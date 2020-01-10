Iran’s Ali Abedzadeh ‘Certain’ Ukraine Plane Not Hit by Missile

Dismissing allegations against Iran, he said that "any remarks made before the data is extracted ... is not an expert opinion." The statements from Britain and Canada came as video footage emerged that appeared to show the moment the airliner was hit.

The footage, which The New York Times said it had verified, shows a fast-moving object rising to an angle into the sky before a flash is seen, which dims and then continues moving forward. Several seconds later an explosion is heard.

"We have seen some videos. We confirm that the airplane was on fire for 60 to 70 seconds," Abedzadeh said.

But "that it was hit by something cannot be scientifically correct," he added.