MEA Condemns Vandalism of Hindu Temple in Canada as 'Unfortunate'
Authorities in Canada's Ontario are investigating the vandalism as a "hate-motivated" incident.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, 6 April, condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Canada's Ontario.
For the record: Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the MEA said that it has taken up the issue with Canadian authorities.
"We have taken up with the Canadian authorities the hateful act of putting anti India graffiti on the walls of BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Windsor. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism." the Consulate General of India in Toronto tweeted.
In a nutshell: On Wednesday, 5 April, police arrived at a Hindu temple in the Windsor area of Ontario following a report of "hate-motivated vandalism."
"Officers discovered anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti sprayed in black on an exterior wall of the building," Windsor Police said in a Facebook post.
The authorities also posted a purported video of the incident in which "one suspect appears to commit the vandalism on the wall of the building while the other keeps watch"
Further investigation is underway, police said
Why it matters: This is the third such instance of vandalism that has been reported from Canada in 2023. In January, a Hindu temple in Brampton and in February, a Ram Mandir in Mississauga were both reportedly defaced with anti-India graffiti.
Aside: Days after China decided to "freeze" the visas of two Indian journalists, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We would hope that Chinese authorities would facilitate their continued presence and reporting from China."
"We are in touch with Chinese authorities in this regard," he added
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning tried to justify the action by saying that ""for a long-time Chinese journalists have received unfair and discriminatory treatment in India."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.