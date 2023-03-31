Shahu Maharaj's Family Member Alleges Caste Discrimination at Kalaram Temple

In a case of apparent caste discrimination, Sangoyeeta Raje Bhosale, who belongs to the family of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, has alleged that the priests at the Kalaram temple in Nashik tried to deny her Vedic mantras in a puja ritual.

Bhosale had visited the Ram temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on the occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday, 30 March, to offer her prayers.

She took to Instagram to express her displeasure.