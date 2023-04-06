Haryana Man Kills, Buries Woman Who Returned From Canada To Marry Him
The victim's family had filed a missing complaint with the Ganaur Police in November 2022
The Bhiwani Police on Tuesday, 4 April, found the skeletal remains of a 23-year-old woman at her boyfriend’s farm at the Garhi Jhanjhara road in Gumar, Haryana. The man had allegedly killed her by shooting her twice.
In presence of the Bhiwani CIA-II police, the Ganaur DCP, and the station-in-charge, the body was recovered from a 10-foot-deep ditch in the farm.
The postmortem on 5 April confirmed that the cause of her death was being shot in the head, Bhiwani CIA-II in-charge Ravindra Kumar told The Quint.
Lured Under Pretext Of Marriage, Killed
Sunil, hailing from Haryana’s Gumar village, had allegedly shot Neelam, a Rohtak native working in Canada, in June 2022.
Neelam’s sister, Roshni, had filed a missing complaint with the Ganaur Police in November 2022, after she realised that they could no longer get in touch with her. She had alleged that Sunil had lured Neelam into coming back to India under the pretext of marriage in January 2022 and had kidnapped her on her return.
Based Roshni’s complaint, the police had lodged a kidnapping case but Sunil had been absconding. On 2 April this year, Sunil was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.
In a confession made to the police, he allegedly confessed to having murdered Neelam in June last year and having buried her skeletal remains at his farm to hide evidence.
Accused Already Married With Children
Kumar told The Quint that Sunil was already married and had two children with another woman. However, he also married Neelam in May 2022 at a Ghaziabad temple.
However, he added that Neelam was aware that he was already married to someone.
The accused has now been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (Murder), 495 (Concealing marriage), 365 (Kidnapping), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), and 25 (A) (Posession of prohibited arms), according to Kumar. He is currently in police remand.
Haryana police officials have stated that Sunil has several cases filed against him, which included attempt to murder, possession of an illegal gun, and hooliganism.
(With inputs from Parvej Khan)
