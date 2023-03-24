ADVERTISEMENT

Police Investigate After Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in Canada's Ontario

It was also reported that a Khalistan flag was affixed to the statue.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Police Investigate After Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in Canada's Ontario
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly defaced in Canada's Ontario on Thursday, 23 March.

Bare essentials: The six-foot tall bronze statue was doused with paint and its base was marked with graffiti, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

  • It was also reported that a Khalistan flag was affixed to the statue

  • The statue is reportedly a gift from the Indian government and was unveiled in 2012

  • It is located near City Hall in a town called Hamilton

Of note: Hamilton Police are investigating the alleged vandalism after receiving a complaint, the report said.

Why it matters: This development comes on the heels of massive protests being staged outside Indian diplomatic posts in the UK and the US.

Between the lines: Around 2,000 protesters waved Khalistan flags and chanted slogans as a mark of protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday, 22 March.

  • On Sunday, 19 March, a crowd gathered and broke the windows of the Indian High Commission in London, with videos purportedly showing some people waving 'Khalistan' banners

  • A group of Khalistani supporters allegedly vandalised the Indian Consulate in the US' San Francisco on the same day

