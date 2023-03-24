Police Investigate After Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised in Canada's Ontario

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly defaced in Canada's Ontario on Thursday, 23 March.

Bare essentials: The six-foot tall bronze statue was doused with paint and its base was marked with graffiti, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

It was also reported that a Khalistan flag was affixed to the statue

The statue is reportedly a gift from the Indian government and was unveiled in 2012

It is located near City Hall in a town called Hamilton

Of note: Hamilton Police are investigating the alleged vandalism after receiving a complaint, the report said.