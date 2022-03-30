Zomato Plans To Deliver Food in 10 Minutes, but Should We Be Excited?

Food delivery giant Zomato announced a 10-minute food delivery service last week, days after reports of its acquisition of quick commerce delivery service Blinkit (formerly Grofers) emerged.

Even though the company prefaced the announcement by insisting that it won't put extra pressure on its delivery partners, it was met with immediate criticism on social media, with users raising concerns about the safety of the riders and the quality of the food.

In response, founder Deepinder Goyal explained the company's delivery plans on Twitter.

"I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," he wrote.

Here's how Zomato Instant plans to deliver food to your doorstep in 10 minutes without jeopardising the safety of its riders, and why their plans may not be watertight.