Halloween 2023: Date, History, Celebration, and Significance of All Hallows' Day

Halloween also known as All Hallows’ Day is one of the most amazing but spooky festivals of the year. It is celebrated annually on 31 October, and falls on All Saints' Day – a Christian holiday observed to honour saints. The day before Halloween is known as All Hallows' Eve. Halloween marks the end of Summer and beginning of winter. It is generally celebrated in Europe and USA. However, the festival has gained immense popularity in other countries as well including India.
Halloween is a Celtic festival of Samhain that originated in Ireland, England and Northern France. This year, Halloween holiday falls on Tuesday, 31 October 2023. On the occasion of Halloween, people dress up in spooky costumes, play trick or treat, drink pumpkin spiced drinks, and decorate their homes with horror themes including jack o' lantern made from carved pumpkins.
Halloween is celebrated by great pomp and show by people of all age groups. Although, it is not an official holiday, some parts of America have declared Halloween holiday official. Let us check out Halloween 2023 date, history, significance, celebration, and other details below.
Halloween 2023 Date
Halloween Day 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.
Halloween Day History and Significance
The history of Halloween dates back to ancient Celtic and Roman traditions. During ancient times, Celts used to celebrate Celtic festival of Samhain on the night of 31 October to mark the end of summer and beginning of winter. People believed that on this night, there is no boundary between the realms of dead and living, and evil spirits could easily return to earth. As a result, they would dress up in spooky costumes and lit bonfires to ward off evil spirits and malevolent entities.
The main significance of Halloween is to ward off evils and negative energies. It coincides with the Christian festival of All Saints' Day. One of the main aspects of celebrating Halloween is wearing scary costumes to stay away from the vengeful spirits.
Halloween 2023 Celebrations
The festival of Halloween is celebrated with great pomp and show. People participate in different activities like trick or treating, Halloween themed parties, carving pumpkins into Jack-o'-lanterns, apple bobbing, haunted hayrides, family gatherings, and many more. On the occasion of Halloween, people embrace the supernatural and the macabre by decorating their houses with eerie and spooky decorations.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)