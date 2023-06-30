Video of Man Being Hit in Thailand Falsely Shared as Muslim Man Abused in China

ADVERTISEMENT
This is an old video from Thailand and shows a employee of a loan company being thrashed by his boss.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
i

(Content Warning: Abuse. Viewer discretion is advised.)

A video showing a man sitting on the floor while another person hits and kicks him violently is going viral on social media.

What is the claim: The claim states that this incident happened in China, where a Muslim man was being punished for publicly praying because in China, carrying out any form of religious practice is not allowed in public places.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Where is the video actually from?: The video dates back to 2020 and is from Thailand.

  • It shows an incident when an employee of a loan company in Thailand was accused of misappropriation of customers' money and was abused by a senior employee of the same company.

How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on some of them.

  • This led us to news reports from December 2020 in Thai language.

  • The report by Thai-language national daily newspaper's website, Matichon, carried the same video.

  • It stated that a senior employee of a loan company attacked his junior employees as a punishment after the employees were caught illegally collecting interest and loan money from the bank.

The report is from 2020.

(Source: Matichon/screenshot)

  • Another report by Daily News Thailand stated that the Technological Crime Investigation Bureau (BSC) was investigating this matter.

  • We also found another report about the viral video shared by Thailand's Newspaper Khaosod which stated that the Thailand police arrested the accused.

Conclusion: An old video from Thailand is being falsely shared as a video from China.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Thailand    China   Fact Check 

