Old Video of Buddhist Convention in Chhattisgarh Shared as Recent

A video of a news report by the broadcast channel, Times Now NavBharat, showing their coverage of a public gathering in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, is being shared as a recent occurrence on social media.

What is happening in the video?: The Times Now NavBharat anchor can be heard mentioning that the event happened in the presence of the Rajnandgaon mayor, Hema Deshmukh, who is a part of the Congress party.