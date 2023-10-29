Blasts at Convention Centre in Kerala's Kalamassery Kills One, Several Injured

Confirming the death of one person, Vijayan further said that two others are in serious condition. "Some others are injured and are undergoing treatment," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with CM Vijayan in the wake of the blasts, according to news agency PTI. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have also reportedly been deployed to the site of the blasts for further inquiry.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed all healthcare workers to report for duty.

Kalamassery lies about 10 kilometres northeast of Kochi.