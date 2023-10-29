Blasts at Convention Centre in Kerala's Kalamassery Kills One, Several Injured

One person has died and at least 20 people have been injured in a series of explosions at a Kalamassery convention centre in Kerala's Ernakulam district, where the Christian group Jehovah's Witnesses was having a prayer meeting on the morning of Sunday, 29 October.
At least three blasts reportedly took place a few minutes after the prayer meeting had begun at the Zamra International Convention & Exhibition Centre.
"What happened in Kalamassery was an unfortunate incident. We are still collecting details. The Ernakulam Police is at the spot, the DGP is on the way to the scene. I spoke to the DGP and we're investigating this very seriously," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media.
Confirming the death of one person, Vijayan further said that two others are in serious condition. "Some others are injured and are undergoing treatment," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with CM Vijayan in the wake of the blasts, according to news agency PTI. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and National Security Guard (NSG) have also reportedly been deployed to the site of the blasts for further inquiry.
Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed all healthcare workers to report for duty.
Kalamassery lies about 10 kilometres northeast of Kochi.
