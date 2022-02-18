‘Not Your Job To Tell Women What They Should Wear’: Bella Hadid on Hijab Row
The 25-year-old Muslim model criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and elsewhere.
American supermodel Bella Hadid on Thursday, 17 February, criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and elsewhere, referring to the banning of hijab in Karnataka's educational institutes.
The 25-year-old Muslim model said in an Instagram post, “It's not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.”
Posting pictures of major global news headlines on protests on the ban of hijab in public spaces, Hadid said:
“In other forms of discrimination: I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium and any other countries in the world who are discriminating against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours.”
She added, “It's not your job to tell women whether or not they can study or play sports, especially when it is pertaining to their faith and safety.”
“The egocentrics of a man to think for even one second, that they have enough validity to make decisions for a woman in 2022, are not only laughable but actually sick in the head,” Hadid said.
Karnataka High Court passed an interim order, on 11 February, to ban students from wearing hijab or any religious attire in schools and colleges until the matter is resolved in court.
