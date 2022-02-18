‘Not Your Job To Tell Women What They Should Wear’: Bella Hadid on Hijab Row

American supermodel Bella Hadid on Thursday, 17 February, criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and elsewhere, referring to the banning of hijab in Karnataka's educational institutes.

The 25-year-old Muslim model said in an Instagram post, “It's not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.”

Posting pictures of major global news headlines on protests on the ban of hijab in public spaces, Hadid said: