WebQoof Recap: Of AI-Generated Visuals, Cyclone Arnab, and China

From AI-generated or edited visuals being shared to make a wide range of false claims, to old and unrelated videos being linked to Cyclone Arnab, here's a recap of some of the most viral claims we fact-checked this week.
1. No, Lt Gen Girish Kalia Didn’t Say China Took Control of Parts of Arunachal
A video showing Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, the Director General of the Territorial Army (DGTA) was shared on social media, in which he appeared to announced that the Chinese Army had taken control of some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, namely Asaphila, Longju, and Taksing Circle.
But...?: The video was altered using AI and does not show an authentic statement by Lt Gen Kalia.
Read our fact-check here.
2. Fact-Check: Image of Sonia Gandhi Meeting Jeffrey Epstein Is AI-Altered
An image, claiming to show Sonia Gandhi sitting across a table from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was shared across social media.
Is it true?: No, the image is an edited one. The original image does not show Gandhi with Epstein.
Read our fact-check here.
3. AI-Generated Image Falsely Shared to Show an RSS March in Kerala's Kannur
But...?: The image is an AI-generated one and does not show an authentic photo.
Read our fact-check here.
4. Viral Video of Israelis Singing Hanuman Chalisa in Tel Aviv Is AI-Generated
A video a, claiming to show Israelis singing the Hindu hymn 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Hebrew at a Tel Aviv beach in Israel went viral on social media.
Those sharing the video claimed that it was "in honour of the Indian pilot Captain Sumit who saved Jewish lives on a FlyDubai flight after he recited the powerful mantra (sic)."
But...?: The video is an AI-generated one.
Read our fact-check here.
5. Old Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab
A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on .
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in March 2026.
Read our fact-check here.
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