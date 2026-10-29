ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

The video dates back to March 2026 and shows a tornado that hit Odisha.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October 2026.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The video shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in March 2026.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video with Google Lens and found a Facebook post from March that shared the same visuals.

  • The video, uploaded on 16 March 2026, is captioned, "A powerful tornado struck villages near Karanjia in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon, killing two people and injuring at least 17 others, officials said."

  • We also found a post by the Instagram account of the Malayalam news publication Malayala Manorama from 16 March 2026, with the same visuals.

  • The caption states that the video shows a massive tornado that hit Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.

  • The Times of India has also published a report, sharing a compilation of clips from the tornado that caused havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

  • The video contains the viral clip as well.

Conclusion: The video isn't related to Cyclone Arnab, and shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in March 2026.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Andhra Pradesh   odisha   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Monthly
6-Monthly
Annual
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×