Old Video of a Tornado in Odisha Falsely Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Arnab

A video is being widely shared on social media, claiming to show visuals of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on .
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video with Google Lens and found a Facebook post from March that shared the same visuals.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "A powerful tornado struck villages near Karanjia in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Sunday afternoon, killing two people and injuring at least 17 others, officials said."
We also found a post by the Instagram account of the Malayalam news publication Malayala Manorama from , with the same visuals.
The caption states that the video shows a massive tornado that hit Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.
The Times of India has also published a report, sharing a compilation of clips from the tornado that caused havoc in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.
The video contains the viral clip as well.
Conclusion: The video isn't related to Cyclone Arnab, and shows a tornado that struck Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district in .
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