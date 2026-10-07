Israeli Leader Yair Lapid Did Not Say Netanyahu Copied PM Modi’s Playbook

A video was shared on social media, claiming to show Israeli Leader of the Opposition, Yair Lapid, stating that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is copying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's playbook with the FlyDubai incident.
In the video, Yair Lapid can be heard saying, "Netanyahu is taking a page from Modi's political playbook. In India, Modi used 2019 Pulwama attack as election campaign to frame political narrative against Pakistan."
The FlyDubai incident refers to the recent incident in which a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to divert to Tabuk following an altercation between the two pilots.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is AI-altered and does not show authentic footage of Yair Lapid saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is copying Modi's playbook.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found the original video, uploaded by the official YouTube account of Al Jazeera English.
The video uploaded to YouTube on is titled "Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid slams Netanyahu for 'total failure' in Iran"
In the video, Yair Lapid states that the campaign in Iran was not a success and that Benjamin Netanyahu has led them into a strategic collapse.
He also says that the Israeli Prime Minister has deceived the citizens of Israel with a strategic plan that didn't exist and turned something that could have been a military success into a political disaster.
There are no remarks on 'Netanyahu copying Modi's playbook.'
Is it AI?: We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as more than 99 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We also ran the video through DeepFake-O-Meter, an AI detection tool, and found that four of its detectors flagged the viral clip as containing AI-generated content.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI-generated.
Conclusion: The video is AI-altered and does not show authentic footage of Yair Lapid saying that Benjamin Netanyahu is copying Modi's playbook.
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