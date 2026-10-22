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RSS Chief's Vijayadashmi Speech: A Call to Save the Saffron Camp From Gen Z Fury

In his speech, Bhagwat urgently shielded the larger ideological ecosystem from youth assault, writes Manish Anand.

Manish Anand
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Opinion
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Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual Vijayadashmi speech, appears to have normalised youth protests as a global phenomenon. At the same time, he added a conspiratorial air by amplifying the "regime change" plot, seemingly sending a message to his cadre to guard against the widening ambit and targets of agitations in the country.

Bhagwat—who's aware that the rising youth angst in the country wouldn’t be just limited to issues connected with the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, but eventually target the whole ideological basis of the ruling dispensation—appears to have given his most unequivocal endorsement of the Centre’s response to protests as a law-and-order issue. 

Speaking on Vijayadashmi on 20 October, he was sharply in contrast with his utterances during his 6 August outreach of Gen Zs in Mumbai and his earlier speeches on the same occasion in previous years. Unlike last year, Bhagwat made no mention of the Manipur violence even while killings and violence were reported from the conflict-hit state as he spoke in Nagpur.

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Topics:  BJP   RSS   Modi 

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