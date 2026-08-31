Fact-Check: Video From Kerala Falsely Shared as Recent Visuals of Nepal Floods

A video showing mud and water rushing down a road, carrying vehicles and debris with it, while three people narrowly escape the disaster is being shared on social media, where users are linking it to Nepal.
The claim: One X user shared the video, claiming that it shows visuals of the recent, devastating flash floods in Nepal, with text claiming to carry one survivor's account.
Its caption read, "Life and death in an instant. Almost got my head crushed by a hair’s breadth—thank goodness I’m unharmed.”
How did we find out the truth?: A simple reverse image search using Google Lens led us to a X post by NDTV, published on 7 July 2026, predating the floods in Nepal.
The caption noted that the video showed a "major landslide" after heavy rains in Kerala's Wayanad.
Their report on the video mentioned that the landslide, caused by heavy rains, tore through a road near Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road project site, causing five deaths, leaving four people missing and 10 people injured.
News organisation News18 Kerala also shared the same video on 7 July 2026 as visuals of a landslide in Wayanad.
In a report by Bhaskar, which also carried the video, said that the incident occurred around 11:15 am, when the tanker seen in the video slid over 200 feet, stopping metres away from the man and the woman.
Conclusion: A video from Kerala is being shared to falsely claim that it shows people who survived the flash floods in Nepal.
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