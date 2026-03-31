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Old Ukrainian Drone Footage Falsely Shared as Destruction in Tel Aviv

The video was found to be from 2023 and shows the aerial view of Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows drone footage of the destruction over Tel Aviv in Israel.

What did the video show?: The one-minute-long clip shows drone footage of massive destruction over a vast area.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the condition in Bakhmut, Ukraine, after massive attacks by Russia.

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How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and conducted reverse image search on some of them using Google Lens. This led us to a couple of old social media posts sharing the same video.

  • An account, @MrFukkew, who frequently posts about attacks on Ukraine, had shared the video in July 2023 with the caption 'This is what Russia turned Bakhmut into.'

  • Journalist Christopher Miller, from Financial Times, had also shared the same video in July 2023 with the caption 'New drone footage of destroyed western Bakhmut, result of months of barbaric Russian attacks on the eastern city once home to 70,000+, myself included, for more than 2 years.'

Sky News, a British television news channel, also reported that the drone footage was released by the Ukrainian Ground Forces and shows the devastating condition in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

Conclusion: An old video of the destruction in Bakhmut is circulating with the false claim that it shows the devastating condition in Tel Aviv.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   Ukraine   Fact Check 

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