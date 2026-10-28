Viral Video of Israelis Singing Hanuman Chalisa in Tel Aviv Is AI-Generated

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Israelis singing the Hindu hymn 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Hebrew at a Tel Aviv beach in Israel.
According to the users sharing the video, it was "in honour of the Indian pilot Captain Sumit who saved Jewish lives on a FlyDubai flight after he recited the powerful mantra (sic)."
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and a keyword search related to the claim. We couldn't find any reports or credible sources that shared the video.
While carefully observing the video, we noticed some irregularities.
Behind the stage, a banner reads, "Thank You Smith". However, the words are illegible and appear distorted throughout the video and start to expand at the 40-second mark, a sign of AI.
A watermark resembling the Gemini logo appears in the bottom-right corner in certain frames.
We shared the viral clip with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.
The video was divided into screenshots and ran through AI or Not, an AI detection tool.
For the first screenshot, it indicated an 82 percent probability that it was AI-generated and an 89 percent probability that it was a deepfake.
For the second screenshot, it indicated a 31 percent probability that it was AI-generated and an 83 percent probability that it was a deepfake.
For the third screenshot, it indicated a 75 percent probability that it was AI-generated and a 92 percent probability that it was a deepfake. (Swipe)
Here are the results of AI detection by AI or Not.
(Source: AI or Not/DAU/Screenshot)
AI image detector, ImageWhisperer, flagged all three screenshots as AI-generated. (Swipe)
Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.
(Source: ImageWhisperer/DAU/Screenshot)
AI detection tool Sightengine flagged two screenshots as AI-generated. (Swipe)
Here are the results of AI detection by Sightengine.
(Sightengine/DAU/Screenshot)
Meta's identifier tool, which detects whether a piece of media was created using its tools, confirmed that its signatures were detected in the third section of the clip.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.
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