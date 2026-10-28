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Viral Video of Israelis Singing Hanuman Chalisa in Tel Aviv Is AI-Generated

We found out the video is AI-generated.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show Israelis singing the Hindu hymn 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Hebrew at a Tel Aviv beach in Israel.

  • According to the users sharing the video, it was "in honour of the Indian pilot Captain Sumit who saved Jewish lives on a FlyDubai flight after he recited the powerful mantra (sic)."

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and a keyword search related to the claim. We couldn't find any reports or credible sources that shared the video.

  • While carefully observing the video, we noticed some irregularities.

  • Behind the stage, a banner reads, "Thank You Smith". However, the words are illegible and appear distorted throughout the video and start to expand at the 40-second mark, a sign of AI.

  • A watermark resembling the Gemini logo appears in the bottom-right corner in certain frames.

We shared the viral clip with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU), which ran it through several AI content detectors.

  • The video was divided into screenshots and ran through AI or Not, an AI detection tool.

  • For the first screenshot, it indicated an 82 percent probability that it was AI-generated and an 89 percent probability that it was a deepfake.

  • For the second screenshot, it indicated a 31 percent probability that it was AI-generated and an 83 percent probability that it was a deepfake.

  • For the third screenshot, it indicated a 75 percent probability that it was AI-generated and a 92 percent probability that it was a deepfake. (Swipe)

  • Here are the results of AI detection by&nbsp;AI or Not.

    (Source: AI or Not/DAU/Screenshot)

  • AI image detector, ImageWhisperer, flagged all three screenshots as AI-generated. (Swipe)

  • Here are the results of AI detection by ImageWhisperer.

    (Source: ImageWhisperer/DAU/Screenshot)

  • AI detection tool Sightengine flagged two screenshots as AI-generated. (Swipe)

  • Here are the results of AI detection by Sightengine.

    (Sightengine/DAU/Screenshot)

  • Meta's identifier tool, which detects whether a piece of media was created using its tools, confirmed that its signatures were detected in the third section of the clip.

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the video is AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Israel   Webqoof   Tel aviv 

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