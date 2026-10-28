Thousands Evacuated as Cyclone Arnab Weakens to Severe Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Arnab made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the early hours of 28 October 2026, bringing sustained winds of 125–135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph. The storm caused heavy rainfall, uprooted trees, damaged infrastructure, and led to the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents from vulnerable coastal districts. No casualties were officially reported as of Wednesday morning, though property and crop damage assessments were ongoing.
According to The Hindu, the landfall process began near Narsapur around 1:20 a.m. and continued for several hours, with the cyclone weakening from a very severe to a severe cyclonic storm after crossing the coast. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to clear fallen trees and restore power as soon as conditions allowed, emphasising the need for rapid response to minimise disruption.
As reported by Deccan Herald, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that Cyclone Arnab remained nearly stationary along the coast during the early morning, with the landfall process expected to last up to three hours. The cyclone’s centre was positioned close to the coastline, resulting in intense rainfall and strong winds across Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Konaseema districts.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, more than 84,000 people were evacuated to shelters in Andhra Pradesh, with 290 relief centres activated. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warned of gale-force winds and potential flooding in low-lying areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard were placed on alert to assist with rescue and relief operations.
“No loss of life has been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab. The advance precautionary measures taken by the administrative machinery helped prevent casualties,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stated in an official release.
Coverage revealed that the cyclone caused widespread power outages, uprooted hundreds of trees, and damaged roads and coastal infrastructure, particularly in Kakinada, Konaseema, and West Godavari districts. Rail and road transport were severely affected, with over 60 trains cancelled and major highways blocked by debris.
Officials responded quickly following reports that nearly 1.5 lakh people had been evacuated across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Emergency shelters, medical teams, and control rooms were established, and beaches were closed to the public as a precautionary measure.
Relief efforts intensified as details emerged of the government’s preparedness, including the deployment of over 2,000 cyclone shelters, 1,087 medical teams, and the stockpiling of essential commodities. Authorities also monitored railway tracks and cancelled flights to ensure public safety.
“Our idea is only one; not even losing a single life. Saving all lives is our priority. There is no need for people to panic but they have to take precautions,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said.
Analysis showed that several factors contributed to the effective disaster response, including early warnings, coordinated evacuations, and the mobilisation of disaster response teams. The IMD issued orange alerts for multiple districts, and the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard kept rescue and relief teams on standby.
Restoration work continued late into the day as details emerged of ongoing efforts to clear roads, restore electricity, and provide food and medical care in affected areas. The APSDMA sent cyclone alerts to millions of residents, and local authorities urged people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improved.
“People in 122 low-lying areas are being asked to move to 57 relief centres, and 20 rapid response teams with JCBs, cranes and power saws are working in shifts across the zones,” Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ketan Garg said.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.