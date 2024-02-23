WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Farmers’ Protests, West Bengal, and More

From unrelated videos being linked to the ongoing farmers' protests to an old video shared as recent visuals from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, here is a recap of the top five pieces of misinformation that went viral this week.
1. Unrelated Video of People Filling Trenches Falsely Linked to Farmers’ Protest
A video was being circulated to claim that protesting farmers have started making new roads to get into Delhi as all the possible roads to enter the national capital have been blocked by the security forces.
The video showed people digging into a trench with a tractor attempting to pass through it.
However, the video showed farmers in Punjab's Bathinda filling up a trench dug to lay a pipeline, after they did not receive appropriate compensation for their land.
2. Fact-Check: Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Mandir Is Not UAE’s First Hindu Temple
Several media organisations, such as Mirror Now, Indiatimes, WION, The Times of India, Mint, The Indian Express, Firstpost, and Hindustan Times shared reports claiming that the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir was the first Hindu temple in the UAE.
Other notable users, who shared the claim included — The Ministry of Ministry of Culture's official X (formerly Twitter) account, X handle of '@MyGovIndia', Rajasthan's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
The Ministry of Culture shared the claim.
However, we found that the BAPS temple is the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, it is not the first in the country. Dubai has had multiple Hindu temples since 1958.
3. Old Video Passed off as Woman Attacked During Live Interview in Sandeshkhali
(Trigger Warning: Disturbing visuals)
A video was being shared on the internet with a claim that it showed a woman recently getting attacked by a man while she was talking about the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.
But, we found that the incident was from 2018 and showed a leader from Trinamool Congress (TMC) allegedly beating a supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Nilima Dey Sarkar.
4. Fact-Check: This Clip of PM Modi’s Effigy on a Tractor Is Edited, Not From India
Social media users shared a video which showed an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tied to a tractor linking it to the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.
In the background, a man could be heard asking, "Why are you going in this cold weather." Another individual then replies in Punjabi saying, "What happened? He has taken away our bread, he will take our land, we will go and punch Modi."
However, the video was recorded in the United States and not from India. The audio was added to the viral video and was traced back to an interview conducted by NDTV in November 2020.
5. Fact-Check: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Dates Falsely Shared as 2024 Election Dates
An image went viral on the internet claiming that it showed the newly released schedule for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
However, the schedule used in the viral claim actually shows the dates of 2019 Lok Sabha election and is unrelated to the elections that will be held in 2024.
