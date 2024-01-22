This Image of Rahul Gandhi Wearing T-Shirt With BJP Symbol Is Altered

An image which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt with the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its back is going viral on the internet.
The claim comes amidst the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that was kickstarted from Manipur on 14 January.
What have users said?: The image was shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "We had already said that this Rahul Gandhi is an agent of BJP, today we have caught Rahul Gandhi red-handed."
What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across a similar image posted on Supriya Shrinate's official Instagram page.
Shrinate serves as the Chairperson for Congress' social media and digital platforms.
The image was shared on 14 January with a caption in Hindi that said, "When we spoke about travelling from East to West - I said that this yatra should only start from Manipur."
Congress leader and Member of Parliament TN Prathapan had uploaded the same image on his official X handle with a similar caption on 14 January.
Comparing the images: On comparing the viral image to the one uploaded by Congress leaders, we found that the former has been edited to add the BJP symbol.
Conclusion: It is clear that an altered image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to take a dig at him.
