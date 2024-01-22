ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of Rahul Gandhi Wearing T-Shirt With BJP Symbol Is Altered

We found that the image of Rahul Gandhi has been altered to add the BJP's symbol on the t-shirt.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
An image which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wearing a t-shirt with the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its back is going viral on the internet.

  • The claim comes amidst the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' that was kickstarted from Manipur on 14 January.

What have users said?: The image was shared with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "We had already said that this Rahul Gandhi is an agent of BJP, today we have caught Rahul Gandhi red-handed."



An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(More archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What is the truth?: The image of Gandhi has been altered to add the BJP's symbol on the t-shirt. The original picture did not carry any logo.

What led us to the truth?: We performed a Google Lens search and came across a similar image posted on Supriya Shrinate's official Instagram page.

  • Shrinate serves as the Chairperson for Congress' social media and digital platforms.

  • The image was shared on 14 January with a caption in Hindi that said, "When we spoke about travelling from East to West - I said that this yatra should only start from Manipur."

  • Congress leader and Member of Parliament TN Prathapan had uploaded the same image on his official X handle with a similar caption on 14 January.

Comparing the images: On comparing the viral image to the one uploaded by Congress leaders, we found that the former has been edited to add the BJP symbol.

We found that the image of Rahul Gandhi has been altered to add the BJP's symbol on the t-shirt.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: It is clear that an altered image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to take a dig at him.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

