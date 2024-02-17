ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Photo Shared as Congress’ Rahul Gandhi Joining the Ongoing Farmers’ Protests

The image dates back to July 2021, when Rahul Gandhi protested against the farm laws along with other leaders.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
An image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sitting with other people is being shared to claim that it shows him joining the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.

What have users said?: Those sharing the post have said, "Rahul Gandhi joins Farmers Protest In Delhi, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Jharkhand CANCELLED. He is flying in to Delhi from Jaipur, to join the Delhi Chalo Protest."

The image dates back to July 2021, when Rahul Gandhi protested against the farm laws along with other leaders.

You can view an archive of the post here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

The post had garnered over a lakh views on the platform. More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.

What is the truth?: While there are news reports indicating that Gandhi might join the farmers' protest, this particular image dates back to July 2021.

  • The image showed Gandhi driving a tractor with other leaders against the (now repealed) farm laws introduced by the central government.

How did we find that out?: A simple Google Lens search directed us to the same image published on NDTV.

  • It said that Gandhi was spotted driving a tractor to Parliament along with other Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding for the farm laws to be repealed.

  • The report carried other images from the protests as well. Other MPs were seen carrying banners and raised slogans.

The image dates back to July 2021, when Rahul Gandhi protested against the farm laws along with other leaders.

The report was published on 26 July 2021.

(Source: Economic Times/Screenshot)

Other sources: The same image was available on Gandhi's official Facebook page that was uploaded on 26 July 2021.

  • The caption in Hindi loosely translated to, "If you force to sell the farm, then the tractor will run in the Parliament - will continue to grow the crop of truth! Take back the anti-farmer law. #FarmersProtest."

Reports on Gandhi joining ongoing farmers protests: According to The Indian Express, Gandhi is set to join the farmers' protest after cancelling the second leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.

Conclusion: This picture of Gandhi is old and is unrelated to the ongoing farmers' protests around Delhi.

