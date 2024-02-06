This Video of US President Joe Biden Announcing Military Draft Is AI-Generated

A video of United States President Joe Biden is being shared to claim that he has announced the military draft in order to combat Russia and Iran by invoking the 'Selective Service Act'.
What have users said?: People sharing the claim have said, "Amber Alert: To combat Russia and Iran, the recommended way forward will be to invoke the Selective Service Act. "The first to be called will be men and women who's 20th birthday falls during calendar year 2023". Americans are not safe under Joe Biden 187 IQ Tower 22."
The video has recorded over 20 thousand views on the platform.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The video was generated using the help of artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The original clip dates back to December 2021, when he announced the lowering of the prices of insulin.
Hints in the viral video: Team WebQoof noticed that Biden's lip movement did not match the audio heard in the viral video.
A closer look also revealed a point where Biden's voice changes when he said "ground operation of Iran."
Same video went viral in the past: A keyword search on X directed us to the same clip posted on the official handle of The Post Millennial. However, this video did not mention anything about Iran.
The post was shared on 27 February 2023 with a caption that said, "AI imagines what would happen if Biden declares and activates the Selective Service Act and begins drafting 20 year olds to war."
At around the 0:44 timestamp, one could see a person named Jack Posobiec mentioning that the video is AI-generated.
Finding the original video: We divided the video into several keyframes using the help of InVID and performed a reverse image search on them.
A Yandex search led us to a video posted on the official Instagram handle of 'POTUS' on 8 December 2021.
Its caption said, "My Build Back Better Act will ensure no one pays more than $35 a month for insulin."
Team WebQoof further found a longer version of the video on YouTube, which was uploaded on 8 December 2021.
Comparing the visuals: On comparing the keyframes of the viral video to the one uploaded on YouTube, we found that both of them carried several similarities.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video of US President Joe Biden announcing military draft is not real and is AI-generated.
