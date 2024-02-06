This Video of US President Joe Biden Announcing Military Draft Is AI-Generated

A video of United States President Joe Biden is being shared to claim that he has announced the military draft in order to combat Russia and Iran by invoking the 'Selective Service Act'.

What have users said?: People sharing the claim have said, "Amber Alert: To combat Russia and Iran, the recommended way forward will be to invoke the Selective Service Act. "The first to be called will be men and women who's 20th birthday falls during calendar year 2023". Americans are not safe under Joe Biden 187 IQ Tower 22."