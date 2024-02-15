Unrest in Bengal's Sandeshkhali as Women Allege Sexual Assault by TMC Leaders

"Women here cannot live in safety. We women fear going out. We want safety," a woman resident from Sandeshkhali told Aaj Tak Bangla on 14 February, Wednesday.

A village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Sandeshkhali has been witness to huge protests for over a week by women residents who are alleging atrocities and sexual harassment committed against them by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders.

Several women claimed that they were allegedly molested by absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his two aides on several occasions, The Indian Express reported.