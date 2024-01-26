'A Large Hindu Temple Existed Before...': ASI Survey on Gyanvapi Mosque Case

At the heart of this dispute between the Hindu and Muslim communities is the 'Wazu' area of the mosque. The Hindu side claimed that a structure found on the mosque's premises during a court-mandated survey is a 'Shivling' while the Muslim side had dubbed it a fountain.

On 25 January, after the findings were made available to the concerned parties, Vishnu Shankar Jain, lawyer for the Hindu side, said, "The ASI has said that during the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure."

"A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 stamped pages were taken. These are in fact inscriptions on the stone of a preexisting Hindu temple which have been reused during the construction, repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts," Jain added.