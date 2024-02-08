PM Modi Quotes Nehru in Parliament, But What Did the Former PM Exactly Say?

In his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several remarks targeting the Congress party and India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha claimed that Nehru believed that Indians were lazy, and quoted the latter's Independence Day speech from 1959.

Soon after this, PM Modi quoted a letter in Rajya Sabha that was written by Nehru to the then chief ministers of different states of the country. The former alleged that Nehru was against reservations.

But are these statements true?

Team WebQoof compared the statements made by PM Modi and what Nehru spoke/wrote to put the later's statements in context.