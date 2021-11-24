No, This Video Doesn't Show Cattle Being Washed Away Due to Rain in Tirupati
The viral video is an old one from 2020 and the incident took place in Mexico.
A video of cattle being washed away is being shared on social media with the claim that it happened during rainfall in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.
Several parts of Andhra Pradesh have been witnessing heavy rainfall leading to deaths and many people having gone missing.
While it has been reported that carcasses of livestock were found along with streams in Tirupati, but the viral video is an old one from 2020 and the incident took place in Mexico.
CLAIM
The official Facebook handle of 'TV5 News' carried the viral visuals in a bulletin on 19 November and mentioned how floods were affecting animals in Tirupati.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID and reverse searched them on Google that led us to a tweet shared in November 2020, which carried a visual similar to the viral video.
The tweet suggested that the video is from July 2020 and the incident took place in Mexico.
We then searched on Google with keywords in Spanish 'ganado arrasado mexico' (Translated: cattle washed away mexico) and came across a Facebook post shared in July 2020 by Mexico-based television channel FOROtv.
The post carried the viral visuals and mentioned: "The force of the current of a river dragged the cattle in its path in Nayarit."
Further, we came across a report published by La Jornada, a Mexico-based newspaper, on 28 July 2020 that carried the viral visuals and mentioned that Hurrican Hanna had affected several people and caused losses to the livestock sector.
The La Tinaja river that crosses Zacualpan, Nayarit had then overflown and carried away a herd of cattle, the article added.
A comparison of the viral video and the one carried by La Jornada in 2020 showed several similarities.
Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the carcasses of livestock were found along streams in Tirupati, as reported by The Hindu on 19 November. However, the viral video is from Mexico and is being incorrectly linked to the Tirupati rains.
