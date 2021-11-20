At Least 17 Dead After Heavy Rains Lash AP; Sabarimala Pilgrimage Suspended
Amid the continuous rainfall in Kerala pilgrimage to Sabarimala was prohibited on Saturday, 20 November.
At least 17 people have died and over 100 have gone missing after heavy showers lashed the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, NDTV reported.
Following incessant downpour in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on early Friday, 19 November.
As per IMD's prediction, Tamil Nadu is set to witness heavy rains in isolated areas, which will be followed by a gradual decline in precipitation.
Various areas of Cuddalore district are reeling under floods caused by heavy rains in the past few days, a report by The Hindu mentioned.
Around 11,000 people are living in relief centres and out of them, nearly 9,750 are reportedly in 11 centres in Cuddalore.
Further, a seven-member team, led by Rajiv Shukla, joint secretary and financial advisor National Intelligence Grid, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit Tamil Nadu to assess the situation in the rain-affected areas.
3 Children, Aged Woman Die As Building Collapses in AP
In Kadiri town of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, three children and an old woman died after a three-storey building collapsed due to heavy rainfall on late Friday night, Circle Inspector Satyababu told news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, many people are reportedly stuck as the Swarnamukhi river near Tirupati is flooded.
Several roads have been damaged and the heavy rainfall has disrupted air, rail and road transport.
While many national and state disaster relief teams are working to tackle to situation, the Rayalaseema area is the most affected with other districts such as Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur being affected as well.
Sabarimala Pilgrimage Prohibited
Amid the continuous rainfall in parts of Kerala and rising water levels in Pamba river, pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala were prohibited on Saturday, 20 November, District Collector Divya S Iyer told ANI.
"The pilgrims who have booked virtual queues will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time."District Collector Divya S Iyer to ANI
Later, the Pathanamthitta district administration permitted those devotees to Sabarimala who had already reached base camp at Nilakkal and were allowed in different batches.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV, The Hindu)
