At Least 17 Dead After Heavy Rains Lash AP; Sabarimala Pilgrimage Suspended

At least 17 people have died and over 100 have gone missing after heavy showers lashed the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, NDTV reported.

Following incessant downpour in the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a depression over the Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on early Friday, 19 November.

As per IMD's prediction, Tamil Nadu is set to witness heavy rains in isolated areas, which will be followed by a gradual decline in precipitation.