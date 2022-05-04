Video From Pakistan Shared to Push 'Muslims Behind Population Explosion' Theory

A video which shows an interview of a man living in a slum saying he has 15 children is being shared with the claim that the Muslim man is from India, alluding to the oft-repeated (and debunked) argument that Muslims are responsible for "population explosion" in India.

The claim further states that this is the reason why National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Population Control Bill, 2019 are necessary.

However, we found that the video is from Pakistan and it showed the interview of a Muslim man living in a slum who says that he has 15 children.