Video of Fight Over Property Among Family Members Given False Communal Spin
Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana said that the fight was between two brothers and the communal angle was false.
A video showing a fight between two groups of people, with some thrashing others with wooden planks, is being shared widely on social media platforms. The clip is being shared with a claim that it shows people from the Muslim community attacking others in Delhi's Sangam Vihar.
However, we found that the claim is false. As per reports, the video shows a fight that broke out between the members of the same family due to a property dispute in Sonia Vihar, Delhi.
Speaking to The Quint, Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana, too, said that the fight was between two brothers, and that the communal angle was false.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with a claim in Hindi, which states that it shows "the outcome of allowing people from the Muslim community to settle around the area," identifying the location of the incident as Sangam Vihar in Delhi.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We ran a keyword search in Hindi on Google and came across a news report by NDTV Hindi, dated 30 April 2022, which carried a still from the video.
As per this report, the video shows a property dispute between two brothers and their children, adding that the elderly people in the house were also beaten up.
It noted that the incident took place on 20 April 2022 and began at home, later spilling onto the streets of Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi.
The report identified the two brothers as Prempal and Shyamlal, mentioning that the fight left Pradum, Prempal, and Bablu injured. The people involved on the other side of the conflict were identified as Shyamlal, Pradeep, and Prashant.
A video of the incident was also shared by NDTV journalist Mukesh Singh Sengar’s verified Twitter profile.
We reached out to Sengar, who shared a press note issued by the police and told us that the dispute was not communal in nature. When asked about the religion of those involved in the case, he confirmed that all family members belonged to the Hindu community.
The press note pertaining to the case identified those injured as Pradum (20), Premlal (55), Archna (28), and the accused as Shyamlal, Pradeep, and Prashant.
It added that Premlal and Shyamlal were brothers who got into a quarrel over property, both claiming to be its rightful owners.
Sonia Vihar SHO Malti Bana also told The Quint that the communal colour given to the incident was false. She said that the fight broke out between two brothers from a Hindu family and that four people had been arrested in connection to the case as of 3 May 2022.
Evidently, the video does not show people from the Muslim community participating in violence. The communal claim is false, as the issue pertains to a property dispute between family members, all of whom belong to the Hindu community.
