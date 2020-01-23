Hindus ‘Dying Out’ & Muslim Population ‘Exploding’? Fact Vs Myth

Way back in 1908, UN Mukherji wrote a book titled Hindus: A Dying Race. The book, as the title suggests, painted a gloomy picture of Hindus in India. Despite being riddled with several accuracies, as several scholars pointed out subsequently, the book was applauded by several Hindu organisations in the then undivided Bengal.

The next 111 years since the publication of the book have proved how the predictions were nothing but the figment of the author’s wild imagination. In the ten decades since then, the population of Hindus in the country has grown five times, from a little over 20 crore to nearly 100 crore now. Despite mounting concrete evidence to the contrary, fans continued to propagate the distorted idea of the book, that is, the ‘doomsday’ scenario for Hindus in India.